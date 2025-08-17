Francisco Lindor Makes Baseball History in Win Over Seattle Mariners
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets earned a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-1 at Citi Field.
New York got a single run in the third inning before adding on two more in the seventh. They improved to 65-58 on the season while Seattle dropped to 68-56.
After hitting two home runs on Friday night, Francisco Lindor stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. The stolen base helped him make some special baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is Francisco Lindor’s fifth season with 20+ HR & 20+ SB
That’s the most among shortstops (min 50% games at SS)
The 31-year-old shortstop is now hitting .255 with 24 home runs, 70 RBIs and the 20 stolen bases. He's also carrying a .324 on-base percentage and pairs with Pete Alonso and Juan Soto to make up one of the best trios in baseball.
After New York got to the National League Championship Series a year ago, they have World Series goals this season, but they'll have to get right quickly. They've fallen to five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
They'll play the Mariners again on Sunday night as part of the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn. The two teams will arrive in Williamsport in the early afternoon and spend time with the Little Leaguers before playing the series finale at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Clay Holmes (NYM) will take the mound against George Kirby (SEA).
