Francisco Lindor Joins Iconic Shortstops in Baseball History with Latest Homer
The New York Mets got back on track on Wednesday, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1 at Fenway Park.
With the win, New York is now 30-20 through 50 games, while the loss dropped the Red Sox to 25-26.
Huascar Brazoban earned the win in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out four. He is now 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA.
Offensively, the Mets were led by Francisco Lindor, who went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two stolen bases. The stolen bases gave him nine on the season, while the homer was his 10th, putting him in some rare history among shortstops.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Francisco Lindor became the fourth primary shortstop (at least 50% of games at SS) with at least 10 home runs in 10 of his first 11 seasons
He joins Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada
And he had 8 in 2020
Lindor, 31, is one of the more accomplished players of the last decade. A four-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, he's also a two-time Gold Glove winner. He's hitting .283 this season with the 10 homers and 29 RBIs. He's carrying an .831 OPS and pairs with Juan Soto and Pete Alonso to make one of the best lineup trios in the National League.
The Mets will continue their gauntlet schedule on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. It's a rematch of the National League Championship Series, which LA won.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Clayton Kershaw (LAD) matches up with Griffin Canning (NYM).
