Free Agent First Baseman Carlos Santana Has Surpassed Many Big Names in History

Carlos Santana has reached base 3,107 times in his career.



He has reached base more than 80 Hall of Fame position players, including:

Scott Rolen (3,103)

Joe Mauer (3,087)

Joe DiMaggio (3,050)

Orlando Cepeda (3,041)

Gary Carter (3,008)

Mike Piazza (2,916)

Kirby Puckett (2,810) pic.twitter.com/mMcy7wlJSj