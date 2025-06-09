Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw Moves Up Multiple Lists in Baseball History on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Clayton Kershaw threw five solid innings on Sunday as helped LA beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 at Busch Stadium. It was the first win of the season for Kershaw, who was on the 60-day injured list at the start of the campaign. He now has a 4.35 ERA.
One of the best lefties in baseball history, Kershaw gave up one earned run on six hits and no walks. He struck out seven, moving up multiple lists in baseball history.
Per Dodgers' reporter Blake Harris:
Most games in MLB history with 7+ strikeouts and 0 walks
65 - Clayton Kershaw
64 - Curt Schilling
59 - Max Scherzer
54 - Randy Johnson
And this, from Talkin Baseball:
Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,980th strikeout today and surpassed Zack Greinke for 20th on the all-time strikeouts list
Kershaw and Greinke were teammates with the Dodgers from 2013-2015.
Kershaw, 37, is now in the 18th year of his career, all with Los Angeles. He's gone 213-94 lifetime with a 2.51 ERA. His .694 winning percentage is the best of any current pitcher. A 10-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner, Kershaw has won five ERA titles, a Triple Crown and an MVP. He's also won a Gold Glove.
The Dodgers are now 39-27 after the win and they are in first place in the National League West. The Cardinals are 36-29 and they are in second place in the National League Central.
Los Angeles will take on the Padres on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE: