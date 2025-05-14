Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw Set to Join Rare Los Angeles Dodgers History This Weekend
After recovering from knee and toe issues, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is set to make his big-league return on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.
And when he does, he'll be a part of some unique and special team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This will be Clayton Kershaw’s 18th season appearing in at least one MLB game for the Dodgers, tying Bill Russell and Zack Wheat for the most seasons played in Dodgers history
The 37-year-old Kershaw has a career 212-94 record and a lifetime 2.50 ERA. He's started 429 career games and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024. He's just 32 strikeouts shy of the 3,000 mark. He also owns a National League Most Valuable Player trophy won in 2014, three NL Cy Young Awards and a Gold Glove. He is a 10-time All-Star and a five-time ERA champion.
The Dodgers have dealt with attrition in the pitching staff again this season, losing Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki to the injured list, in addition to not having Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani yet.
Kershaw has thrown 21.0 innings over the course of his minor league rehab, going 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA. He's struck out 16 batters in that time. He made one start for the Dodgers' Rookie League affiliate, one start for Double-A Tulsa and three for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers enter play on Wednesday at 27-15 and in first place in the National League West.
