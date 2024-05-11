Garrett Crochet Continues Making Chicago White Sox Strikeout History on Friday
Don't look now, but the woeful Chicago White Sox have won three games in a row. After beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Chicago has taken the first two games of its series with the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Friday night's win was 6-3 and was propped up by a solid pitching performance from big lefty Garrett Crochet.
The team's Opening Day starter this year, Crochet went six innings, surrendering no runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out 11. With the win, he's now 3-4 on the year and owns a 4.63 ERA.
After missing all of 2022 and nearly all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery, Crochet transitioned to a starting pitcher this offseason and thus far, the move appears to be paying off. He's got electric stuff and has struck out 64 batters in 46.2 innings this year.
He's also surpassed former White Sox' lefty Chris Sale in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Garrett Crochet now has 64 strikeouts this season, the most in a pitcher’s first 9 career starts in White Sox history
prior record: 2012 Chris Sale, 60
Sale is one of the best White Sox' pitchers of the 2000s and one of the best strikeout artists in baseball history, so to surpass him in anything is a great accomplishment for Crochet.
The White Sox are now 11-28 on the season while Cleveland is 24-15. The two teams will play again on Saturday night with the first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
