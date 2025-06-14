Garrett Crochet Has Joined Some Absolute Legends in Boston Red Sox History in 2025

Red Sox to average 6.0+ innings with a sub-2.25 ERA and 115+ strikeouts in their first 15 outings of a season:



Garrett Crochet 2025



Pedro Martínez 2000 (won AL Cy Young Award)



Pedro Martínez 1999 (won AL Cy Young Award)



Roger Clemens 1986 (won AL Cy Young Award)