Garrett Crochet Has Joined Some Absolute Legends in Boston Red Sox History in 2025
Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet didn't factor into the decision, but he was a major reason why the Sox beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in 10-innings on Friday night.
The burly lefty, acquired in the offseason, went 8.1 innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out seven, working into the ninth inning for the first time in his career.
He lowered his ERA to 2.24 ERA for the season and now has 117 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. He's also joined some illustrious history during his first 15 starts in Boston, according to @SoxNotes:
Red Sox to average 6.0+ innings with a sub-2.25 ERA and 115+ strikeouts in their first 15 outings of a season:
Garrett Crochet 2025
Pedro Martínez 2000 (won AL Cy Young Award)
Pedro Martínez 1999 (won AL Cy Young Award)
Roger Clemens 1986 (won AL Cy Young Award)
Considering those are two of the best pitchers in franchise history, that's quite a level of dominance from Crochet. The 25-year-old is 6-4 and has helped the Red Sox back within one game of .500 at 35-36.
Boston is still in fourth place in the American League East, but they are playing much better of late, having won five of their last seven games.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for New York while Hunter Dobbins goes for the Sox.
New York is 42-26 and continues to pace the American League East.