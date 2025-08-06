Garrett Crochet Just Joined Babe Ruth on Elite List in Boston Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, moving to 64-51 on the season.
The Red Sox, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season, are now 2.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners for the top wild card spot, and they are four games up on the Texas Rangers, who are the first team out of the playoffs in general.
The Royals, at 56-58, are now four games back of the third and final wild card spot.
Jarren Duran stayed hot in the win, going 2-for-4 with a double, his 31st of the season, and Garrett Crochet dominated on the mound once again.
The burly lefty went seven innings, striking out eight and giving up just two runs on four hits. He improved his record to 13-4 and he's now carrying a 2.24 ERA.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, he also joined an exclusive group in team history, and one that includes Babe Ruth.
.@RedSox left-handers with seasons of 20+ starts and ERAs under 2.25:
Dutch Leonard (1914 & 1917)
Babe Ruth (1916 & 1917)
Ray Collins (1910)
Jesse Tannehill (1904)
Chris Sale (2018)
Garrett Crochet (2025)
In addition to being one of the most dominant hitters in baseball history, Ruth was quite the pitcher at the beginning of his career. He started a whopping 40 games for the Red Sox in 1916, going 23-12 with a 1.75 ERA. He also threw 323.2 innings that season. He then started 38 games the next season, throwing 35 complete games.
All in all, Ruth was 94-46 on the mound with a 2.28 ERA. He threw more than 1,221 innings, but largely stopped pitching after 1921. He played until 1935.
As for Crochet, he's in the mix for the pitching Triple Crown this season. He's struck out 183 batters in 148.1 innings.
The Red Sox and Royals will play again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
