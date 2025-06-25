Garrett Crochet Moves Alongside Pedro Martinez in Vaunted Boston Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night thanks to a walk-off home run from rookie Christian Moore, but the loss is no fault of starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Crochet dazzled over seven innings, giving up no runs on just three hits. He walked three but struck out 10, continuing a probable All-Star season.
Acquired from the Chicago White Sox this offseason, the 26-year-old Mississippi native is now 7-4 with a 2.06 ERA. He's struck out 135 batters in 109.1 innings, joining Pedro Martinez in some elite team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
110+ strikeouts and fewer than 30 runs allowed in first 17 starts of season, Red Sox history:
2025 Garrett Crochet: 135 K, 28 R
2000 Pedro Martinez: 177 K, 22 R
One of the great pitchers of all-time, Martinez spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Red Sox, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He was 219-100 lifetime with a 2.93 ERA. He led the major leagues in ERA five different times, including posting a microscopic 1.74 in 1998. He was a three-time Cy Young winner and an eight-time All-Star. He won a pitching triple crown and helped lead the Red Sox to the 2004 World Series title, which broke the "Curse of the Bambino."
As for the Red Sox, they are now 40-41 and remain in fourth place in the American League East. One of the more disappointing teams in baseball, they will take on the Angels again on Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
