George Springer Continues to Make Team History as Toronto Blue Jays Roll Over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night at Fenway Park, kicking off their four-game series in style. After getting swept by the Mets over the weekend, the Jays needed the victory and move to 6-5.
The Red Sox, who had been red-hot, are now 6-5 as well. Both teams are tied for second in the American League East.
Jose Berrios earned the win for the Blue Jays after going 7.0 solid innings. He allowed just four hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out two. He's now 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA on the season. Prospect Richard Fitts took the loss for Boston, giving up three earned runs over 6.0 innings.
With news of his 14-year, $500 million contract now public, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 at the plate, raising his average to .279. George Springer continued his hot start to the season as well, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
After a down year in 2024, Springer is off to a historic start, according to @StatsCentre:
Highest batting average by a @BlueJays player in their first 11 GP of a season (min. 25 AB):
.477- Matt Chapman (2023)
.455- George Springer (2025 via 15-for-33 as he went 4-4 in tonight's 6-2 win vs BOS)
.455- Gregg Zaun (2004)
.436- Adam Lind (2006)
.435- Shannon Stewart (2001)
Now 35, Springer is a career .263 hitter with 262 homers. He helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017 and is a four-time All-Star. He's also a two-time Silver Slugger.
The Blue Jays and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
