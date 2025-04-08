George Springer Continues to Make Team History as Toronto Blue Jays Roll Over Red Sox

Highest batting average by a @BlueJays player in their first 11 GP of a season (min. 25 AB):

.477- Matt Chapman (2023)

.455- George Springer (2025 via 15-for-33 as he went 4-4 in tonight's 6-2 win vs BOS)

.455- Gregg Zaun (2004)

.436- Adam Lind (2006)

.435- Shannon Stewart (2001)