George Springer Continues to Sizzle into History Books as First Half Winds Down
The Toronto Blue Jays remained hot on Saturday, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in 11-innings at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Jays are 51-38 and in first place in the American League East. After going 74-88 last season, Toronto's turnaround is one of the best stories of the first half.
George Springer also remained hot on Saturday, going 2-for-6 with a home run in the win. He's also joined a rare group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
15+ homers and 10+ SB before the All-Star break at age 35 or older:
2025 George Springer
2013 Alfonso Soriano
2007 Gary Sheffield
2005 Reggie Sanders
h/t @HarriganMLB
Springer is hitting .285 now with 16 homers, 53 RBIs and 10 steals. One of the better players in the league for the last decade, he's a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion, having won with the 2017 Houston Astros.
A 12-year veteran of the Astros and Blue Jays, he's a .263 lifetime hitter with 277 home runs and 765 RBIs. He signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays before the 2021 season and that deal will run through 2026.
The Jays and Angels will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Left-hander Tyler Anderson will pitch for the Halos while Kevin Gausman goes for Toronto.
Anderson, a crafty lefty, is 2-5 with a 4.12 ERA. Gausman is 6-6 with a 4.18. Los Angeles is now 43-45 on the season and on the outside-looking-in of the American League playoff picture.
Related MLB Stories
ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE TIES MANTLE: Aaron Judge just tied Mickey Mantle in some interesting and zany Yankees history. CLICK HERE:
JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE: