George Springer Continues to Sizzle into History Books as First Half Winds Down

The Toronto Blue Jays are rolling right now, currently leading the American League East, and George Springer's resurgence is a major reason why.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) takes batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 4.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) takes batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on July 4. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays remained hot on Saturday, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 in 11-innings at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Jays are 51-38 and in first place in the American League East. After going 74-88 last season, Toronto's turnaround is one of the best stories of the first half.

George Springer also remained hot on Saturday, going 2-for-6 with a home run in the win. He's also joined a rare group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

15+ homers and 10+ SB before the All-Star break at age 35 or older:

2025 George Springer
2013 Alfonso Soriano
2007 Gary Sheffield
2005 Reggie Sanders

Springer is hitting .285 now with 16 homers, 53 RBIs and 10 steals. One of the better players in the league for the last decade, he's a four-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion, having won with the 2017 Houston Astros.

A 12-year veteran of the Astros and Blue Jays, he's a .263 lifetime hitter with 277 home runs and 765 RBIs. He signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays before the 2021 season and that deal will run through 2026.

The Jays and Angels will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Left-hander Tyler Anderson will pitch for the Halos while Kevin Gausman goes for Toronto.

Anderson, a crafty lefty, is 2-5 with a 4.12 ERA. Gausman is 6-6 with a 4.18. Los Angeles is now 43-45 on the season and on the outside-looking-in of the American League playoff picture.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

