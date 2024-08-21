George Springer Nearing the Top of This Prestigious List in Toronto Blue Jays History
The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 10-3 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Jays got a solid 7.0-inning performance from Jose Berrios on the mound and also got a big offensive day from George Springer in moving to 59-67 on the year.
Springer went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the win. He's had a down year across the board, so this was a nice night for him. He's hitting just .222 with 16 homers and 49 RBI. He's stolen 13 bases and has posted a .682 OPS.
The big night did help move him up a prestigious list in team history, one that he's likely to own the top spot in before he's done playing.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related note) Most career home runs as a leadoff hitter with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-):
70- Devon White
68- Springer
68- Shannon Stewart
34- Reed Johnson
26- Jose Cruz Jr.
24- Jose Bautista
24- Marcus Semien
23- Alex Rios
23- Jose Reyes
22- Damaso Garcia
22- Tony Fernandez
Now in his 11th big-league season, Springer is a lifetime .263 hitter. He's got 258 homers and 705 RBI. He spent seven years with the Houston Astros, helping them win the World Series in 2017. He joined the Blue Jays in 2021 and has two more years left on his contract.
The Blue Jays will take on the Reds again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.25 ERA) will pitch for Cincy while Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA) pitches for Toronto.
