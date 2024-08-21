George Springer Nearing the Top of This Prestigious List in Toronto Blue Jays History

(Related note) Most career home runs as a leadoff hitter with the #BlueJays franchise (1977-):

70- Devon White

68- Springer

68- Shannon Stewart

34- Reed Johnson

26- Jose Cruz Jr.

24- Jose Bautista

24- Marcus Semien

23- Alex Rios

23- Jose Reyes

22- Damaso Garcia

22- Tony Fernandez