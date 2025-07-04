George Springer Ties Former MVP in Toronto Blue Jays History with Latest Multi-HR Game

Most career multi-home run games with the @BlueJays franchise:

37- Carlos Delgado

27- Jose Bautista

22- Edwin Encarnacion

21- Vernon Wells

15- Jesse Barfield

15- George Bell

14- Teoscar Hernandez

13- George Springer (Via 2 tonight vs the Yankees)

13- Joe Carter

13- Josh Donaldson