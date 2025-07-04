George Springer Ties Former MVP in Toronto Blue Jays History with Latest Multi-HR Game
With his second two-homer game this week, Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer helped the Jays to a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Thursday night.
The Blue Jays are now 49-38 and in first place in the American League East.
With the effort Thursday, Springer has now tied former MVP Josh Donaldson and former World Series hero Joe Carter on an impressive list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career multi-home run games with the @BlueJays franchise:
37- Carlos Delgado
27- Jose Bautista
22- Edwin Encarnacion
21- Vernon Wells
15- Jesse Barfield
15- George Bell
14- Teoscar Hernandez
13- George Springer (Via 2 tonight vs the Yankees)
13- Joe Carter
13- Josh Donaldson
Donaldson played for seven different teams over the course of his career with the Oakland Athletics, Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.
A lifetime .261 hitter, he was a three-time American League All-Star (2014-2016). He won the 2015 American League MVP as a member of the Blue Jays when he hit .297 with 41 homers and an AL-best 123 RBI. He received MVP votes in six different seasons.
He retired before the 2024 season with 279 career home runs and 816 RBI. Unfortunately, injuries and lack of ability to hit for average hurt him at the end of his career.
Carter played 16 years in the big leagues, including seven with the Blue Jays. He helped Toronto win the World Series in both 1992 and 1993. He hit 396 career homers.
As for Springer, he's in the fifth year of a six-year deal with the Blue Jays. He's hitting .281 with 15 home runs.
