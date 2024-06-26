Fastball

Gerrit Cole Makes Dreadful History in New York Yankees' Loss to Mets

The first game of the annual "Subway Series" was marked by a historically poor pitching performance from Gerrit Cole of the Yankees.

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fourth inning at Citi Field on June 25. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fourth inning at Citi Field on June 25. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the annual "Subway Series" to the New York Mets on Tuesday night as Gerrit Cole put in a historically poor performance for the Yankees.

Making his second start of the season since coming off the injured list, Cole tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits. He walked four and gave up four homers, and his velocity was down to the low-90s in the second inning.

According to @NyYankeesStats, Cole is the first Yankees pitcher ever to put up the following statline:

Gerrit Cole is the first pitcher in Yankees history to allow 4+ HR, 4+ BB and strike out no hitters in a game

Cole is the reigning American League Cy Young winner for a reason and he will undoubtedly right the ship, but it was a tough performance for someone so accomplished. After the game, Cole insisted that he was healthy and that his velocity drop was solely related to his lack of command.

The 33-year-old is in his 12th major league season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. Lifetime, he's 145-76 with a 3.19 ERA. He is a six-time All-Star who has won two ERA titles as well.

The two rivals will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Luis Gil will get the ball for the Yankees while Sean Manaea gets the ball for the Mets. Gil is 9-2 with a 2.77 ERA while Manaea is 4-3 with a 4.16.

