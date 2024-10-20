Giancarlo Stanton Re-Writes History Books as Yankees Punch Ticket to World Series
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The win capped off a 4-1 series for the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Juan Soto hit a massive three-run home run in the top of the tenth inning to get the win but Giancarlo Stanton also hit another home run prior, which continues his stellar playoff run.
Stanton went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .294 in these playoffs with five home runs and 11 RBI. He was named the ALCS MVP and is re-writing the record books at every turn this postseason, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Giancarlo Stanton is the 1st Yankees player to hit 5+ HR in a postseason multiple times
And this one...
Giancarlo Stanton is the first LCS or WS MVP who was a batter and had all of his hits be home runs
h/t @EliasSports
And one more...
Giancarlo Stanton has 16 HR in 36 career postseason games
that's the most by a player in his first 36 career postseason games
The 34-year-old Stanton has been much maligned by Yankees fans over the last several years because of his injury issues and his low batting average, but all is certainly forgiven now.
He's in the 15th year of his career with the Florida/Miami Marlins and this will be his first appearance in the World Series.
Stanton has 429 career home runs.
The World Series will pit the Yankees against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets.
