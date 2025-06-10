Here's How Jose Ramirez is Making Baseball History For Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez went 1-for-3 on Monday night as the Guardians fell against the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 at Progressive Field.
Through 65 games, Ramirez is hitting a stellar .333 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. He's also carrying a .393 on-base percentage and is making some unique baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Jose Ramirez leads all @CleGuardians players in hits, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases through 65 team games in a season for the third time in his career (also 2022 & 2024).
No other MLB player has done that more than once in the live-ball era (since 1920).
One of the best players in baseball for the last decade, Ramirez is a 13-year veteran. Having spent his whole career in Cleveland, he's a .281 lifetime hitter with 267 homers and 896 RBIs. A six-time All-Star, he has five top-five MVP finishes and five Silver Slugger wins. He helped the Guardians reach the World Series in 2016 and has them out to a 34-31 start this year.
They are currently in second place in the American League Central, trailing only the Detroit Tigers, who have the best record in baseball.
The Guardians and Reds will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will pitch for Cincinnati while right-hander Slade Cecconi pitches for the Guardians.
Abbott has been excellent this year, going 5-1 with a 2.18 ERA. Cecconi, acquired this past offseason, is 1-2 with a 4.87.
