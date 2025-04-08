Highly-Paid New York Yankees Starter Joins Extremely Rare History with Uneven Performance
The New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Yankees remain in first place in the American League East at 6-4 while the Tigers are also in first place in the American League Central. They are also 6-4.
Andy Ibanez hit a home run for the Tigers and he drove in three runs. Casey Mize put together another strong outing on the mound, going 6.0 innings and striking out six. He gave up just four hits and one earned run.
On the other side, Carlos Rodon struggled for New York. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits over 6.0 innings. He walked three but was able to strike out eight, putting him in a rare and obscure class of Yankees history.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Carlos Rodón is the 3rd pitcher in Yankees franchise history to have a start with 6+ R, 8+ K and 4 or fewer hits allowed, joining Gerrit Cole (2023) and Allie Reynolds (1950).
Now 32, Rodon is in his 11th major league season with the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Yankees. He's a multi-time All-Star who owns a 76-65 record through his career. He's got a 3.87 lifetime ERA, vs. a 5.19 ERA through three starts this year.
The two teams will play another afternoon game on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will pitch for New York while reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal goes for Detroit.
Related MLB Stories
ANY MONEY FOR BO? After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year deal over the weekend, what's the latest on a possible extension for Bo Bichette? CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS DOMINANCE: Masahiro Tanaka, the former Yankees' star, is currently playing in Japan and closing in on a big career accomplishment. CLICK HERE:
KING TUCK: Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs is doing things rarely seen during his first season with the North Siders. CLICK HERE: