History Suggests Minnesota Twins Could Ride Wild Winning Streak to World Series Glory
Nobody in baseball is hotter than the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins scored exactly one run in each of the first six innings on Saturday, all while Pablo López held the Milwaukee Brewers off the board entirely. Minnesota's bullpen kept the shutout alive, ultimately closing out the 7-0 victory.
That marked 13 wins in a row for the Twins, who were 13-20 entering May 3. Heading into Sunday's finale against the Brewers, they are now sitting pretty at 26-20, good for the fourth-best record in the American League.
According to OptaSTATS, there have now been 28 instances of an MLB team winning at least 13 consecutive games in a single regular season since the divisional era began in 1969.
That hasn't always proven to be a positive sign of things to come in the fall, since only one of the previous 27 teams to achieve the feat went on to win the World Series. Luckily for the Twins, they are the lone franchise to buck the trend, winning 15 straight in June of their 1991 championship campaign.
The 2025 Twins will have to complete the sweep over the Brewers on Sunday, then best the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, in order to match that franchise record-setting streak.
