History Suggests Yankees, Mets Could Be on Crash Course for World Series Rematch
The New York Yankees punched their ticket to the ALCS on Thursday, matching what the New York Mets did the night before.
The Mets closed out their NLDS showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, knocking off the NL East champions with a 4-1 win in Game 4. The Yankees then fended off the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS with a 3-1 win the very next day.
As a result, we may have gotten one step closer to a rare Subway Series in October.
The Yankees have now made the ALCS in two of the last three years and 14 times in the last 29 years. The Mets, meanwhile, are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 and only the fifth time in the last 36 years.
The last time the two New York franchises both made it to the League Championship Series in the same year was in 2000. That year, they both won pennants and faced off in the World Series, where the Yankees won in five games.
Both New York teams made the LCS one year earlier, as well. While the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox in five games, the Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves in six games. The Yankees then went on to win the 1999 World Series.
Those are the only two previous instances of the Yankees and Mets making the LCS in the same season across their 63 years as neighbors.
The Mets beat the Yankees all four times they met here in 2024, taking both games in late June and both games in late July. On the whole, the Mets outscored the Yankees 36-14.
In order to the Yankees to flip the script, they will have to beat either the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. If the Mets want to further display their dominance – and get their revenge for the 2000 World Series – they will have to get past either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
