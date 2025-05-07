History Suggests New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Is On Pace For Another MVP
Aaron Judge already has two MVP awards under his belt, and his historic start to 2025 has him on track to add a third.
The New York Yankees right fielder hit a fourth-inning home run against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, powering his team to a 12-3 win. Judge finished the contest 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Judge is now batting .412 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 34 runs, 34 RBIs, three stolen bases, a 1.275 OPS and a 3.1 WAR through 36 games in 2025. The 33-year-old leads MLB in hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Judge is the fifth player with a batting average of at least .400, an OPS of at least 1.250 and at least 12 home runs through the first 36 games of a season in the Wild Card Era.
Of the four players to achieve the feat before Judge, three went on to win MVP. Larry Walker, Joe Mauer and Cody Bellinger rode their hot starts to hardware in 1997, 2009 and 2019, respectively, while Todd Helton only managed to finish fifth in NL MVP voting in 2000.
Judge is on pace for a 13.9 WAR, which would rank second only behind Babe Ruth's 1923 campaign on the all-time single-season leaderboards. His previous career high is 10.8, a figure he reached in both 2022 and 2024 en route to AL MVP honors.
Should he go on to win his third MVP, make his seventh All-Star appearance and claim his fifth Silver Slugger, Judge would become the sixth player to accomplish all of those feats. The list is currently made up of Mike Schmidt, Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds.
The Yankees and Padres are set to close out their three-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET, giving Judge yet another chance to add to his gaudy stat line.
Related MLB Stories
- PRESSLY MELTS DOWN: Ryan Pressly gave up eight earned runs without recording a single out in the 11th inning on Tuesday, dooming the Chicago Cubs late against the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
- WOOD MATCHES HARPER: Washington Nationals star James Wood continued to mash on Tuesday, crushing a 114 MPH home run against the Cleveland Guardians to break a Statcast Era franchise record. CLICK HERE
- HERNÁNDEZ HITS IL: Teoscar Hernández will be sidelined for the next few weeks with a left groin strain, opening the door for the once-promising James Outman to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.