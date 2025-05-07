Fastball

History Suggests New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Is On Pace For Another MVP

Aaron Judge is batting .412 with a 1.275 OPS after he blasted his 12th home run of the season in the New York Yankees' win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Sam Connon

Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium.
Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Judge already has two MVP awards under his belt, and his historic start to 2025 has him on track to add a third.

The New York Yankees right fielder hit a fourth-inning home run against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, powering his team to a 12-3 win. Judge finished the contest 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.

Judge is now batting .412 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 34 runs, 34 RBIs, three stolen bases, a 1.275 OPS and a 3.1 WAR through 36 games in 2025. The 33-year-old leads MLB in hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Judge is the fifth player with a batting average of at least .400, an OPS of at least 1.250 and at least 12 home runs through the first 36 games of a season in the Wild Card Era.

Of the four players to achieve the feat before Judge, three went on to win MVP. Larry Walker, Joe Mauer and Cody Bellinger rode their hot starts to hardware in 1997, 2009 and 2019, respectively, while Todd Helton only managed to finish fifth in NL MVP voting in 2000.

Judge is on pace for a 13.9 WAR, which would rank second only behind Babe Ruth's 1923 campaign on the all-time single-season leaderboards. His previous career high is 10.8, a figure he reached in both 2022 and 2024 en route to AL MVP honors.

Should he go on to win his third MVP, make his seventh All-Star appearance and claim his fifth Silver Slugger, Judge would become the sixth player to accomplish all of those feats. The list is currently made up of Mike Schmidt, Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds.

The Yankees and Padres are set to close out their three-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET, giving Judge yet another chance to add to his gaudy stat line.

Related MLB Stories

  • PRESSLY MELTS DOWN: Ryan Pressly gave up eight earned runs without recording a single out in the 11th inning on Tuesday, dooming the Chicago Cubs late against the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
  • WOOD MATCHES HARPER: Washington Nationals star James Wood continued to mash on Tuesday, crushing a 114 MPH home run against the Cleveland Guardians to break a Statcast Era franchise record. CLICK HERE
  • HERNÁNDEZ HITS IL: Teoscar Hernández will be sidelined for the next few weeks with a left groin strain, opening the door for the once-promising James Outman to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History