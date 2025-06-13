Houston Astros Ace Framber Valdez Makes Franchise History With Consecutive Gems
When Framber Valdez took the mound against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, he immediately dealt three strikes and punched out the first batter he faced.
The Houston Astros' ace hardly slowed down from there.
Valdez added two more strikeouts that inning, followed by two in the second and three in the third. And while he gave up an RBI single to Edgar Quero in that third frame, the Astros answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning.
By the time his day was done, Valdez had allowed seven hits, one walk and two earned runs in 5.0 innings, racking up 12 strikeouts along the way. It was a continuation of his performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 5, when the southpaw struck out 11 batters in 7.0 innings.
Valdez hasn't been quite as efficient as he was with his 83-pitch complete game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 30, but his 99 pitches against the Pirates and 95 against the White Sox still showed his refusal to get chased off early.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Valdez is the second Astros player ever to post back-to-back starts with 11-plus strikeouts on fewer than 100 pitches. Justin Verlander pioneered the club in July 2018.
Houston went on to win 4-3 on Thursday, improving to 7-0 across Valdez's last seven starts. The 31-year-old All-Star is now 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.3 WAR through 14 appearances in 2025.
Since becoming a full-time starter in 2020, Valdez is 67-37 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.144 WHIP, 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 17.0 WAR. He ranks sixth in innings pitched and eighth in ERA among qualified players during that span.
The Astros will continue their homestand this weekend, hosting the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
- CIVALE REQUESTS TRADE: On the morning of his 30th birthday, Aaron Civale has asked the Milwaukee Brewers after they handed his spot in the starting rotation to top prospect Jacob Misiorowski. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON A TEAR: Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run in three games against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, slotting the New York Yankees superstar into multiple pages of the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- MAYER BREAKS OUT: Marcelo Mayer became the ninth-youngest Boston Red Sox player ever to go yard twice in a game at Fenway Park, belting two homers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.