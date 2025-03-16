Houston Astros Ace Lefty to Join Franchise Legends in Team History This Opening Day
Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will join an extremely rare list in team history when he takes the mound on Opening Day for the American League West champions.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Framber Valdez will join this list of Astros pitchers to make at least 4 straight Opening Day starts:
2003-10 Roy Oswalt: 8
1996-2000 Shane Reynolds: 5
1987-91 Mike Scott: 5
1976-80 J.R. Richard: 5
Valdez, 31, will make his fourth Opening Day start for Houston as he enters the final year of his contract. A two-time All-Star, Valdez helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series. He's 68-41 in his career with a 3.30 ERA and is coming off an even better year in which he went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA.
Armed with a nasty sinker and a big curveball, Valdez struck out 169 batters in 176.1 innings last year.
Though they won the AL West again last season, this could be a year of transition for the Astros, who traded away Kyle Tucker this offseason and saw Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander leave in free agency. Furthermore, they dealt away closer Ryan Pressly and are transitioning longtime second baseman Jose Altuve to the outfield.
The Astros will open up the season on March 27 against the New York Mets, who will start Clay Holmes on the mound. Holmes, a former closer, is transitioning to a starter after signing a three-year deal with the Mets.
The Mets also brought in Juan Soto this offseason, making this matchup one of the more intriguing on the baseball calendar.
