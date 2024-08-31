Houston Astros Continue to Lead Recent Baseball History in Amazing Category
The Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals in exhilarating fashion for the second consecutive night on Friday at Minute Maid Park.
On Thursday, the Astros scored four runs in the eighth inning to win 6-2. On Friday, they got a walk-off double from franchise legend Jose Altuve to win 3-2.
However, prior to that, the Astros were actually flirting with yet another no-hitter. The combination of Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu no-hit the Royals for 7.2 innings before K.C. got a single in the top of the eighth. The Royals scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game before Altuve's heroics.
With the near no-hitter, the Astros hold a special place in recent baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most no-hit bids of 7+ IP since start of 2019, including playoffs:
Astros: 17
Padres: 8
Yankees: 7
Given how good the Astros have been and the analytical advantage they've had for years, this shouldn't surprise people. Furthermore, they've had Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Valdez and Zack Greinke during this time, so they've had truly elite arms as well.
The Astros are currently 73-62 on the season. They continue to hold off the Seattle Mariners in the American League West race and are looking to win the division yet again.
They'll take on the Royals again on Saturday night in game three of the four-game set. Left-hander Cole Ragans will pitch for Kansas City while Yusei Kikuchi pitches for Houston. Ragans is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA. Kikuchi is 6-9 with a 4.39.
