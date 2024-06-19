Houston Astros in Spot They Haven't Been Over Last Eight Years of Team History
The Houston Astros were shut out by the lowly Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, falling to 33-40 on the season.
After getting to the ALCS or better for the last seven years, the Astros are now 10.0 games back in the American League West. According to Chandler Rome of the 'The Athletic,' they haven't been in a spot like that for nearly the last decade.
After their 2-0 loss against the White Sox tonight, the Astros are 10 games back of the Mariners in the American League West. Houston hasn't been 10 back in the division since the final day of the 2016 season.
The Astros still have a lot of detractors based on the 2017 "trash can banging" so some are likely taking joy in their downfall, however, the Astros have been victim of some very bad circumstances. While the offense isn't as good as it once was, the 'Stros have lost Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy for the season to Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Luis Garcia is still out because of a Tommy John surgery from last year and Lance McCullers hasn't pitched yet this season, either. Furthermore, Justin Verlander has been on the injured list twice, so the Astros haven't really had much of a chance to stay afloat this season.
That said, they still own a ton of talent and have a championship pedigree. They are 7.5 games back in the wild card race and they could still elect to try to make a run for one of those spots.
