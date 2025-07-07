Houston Astros' Jose Altuve Passes Hack Wilson in Some Height-Related History
The Houston Astros remained red-hot on Sunday afternoon, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodger Stadium. Houston earned a sweep in the weekend series of World Series contenders, doing it all without Yordan Alvarez, who is still out with a hand injury.
Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run in the win, making some fun height-related history, per Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports.
Jose Altuve homers!!
Most career HR by a player listed at 5'6" or shorter:
245 Jose Altuve
244 Hack Wilson
Wilson is a Hall of Famer who spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a .307 lifetime hitter with 244 home runs. He led the major leagues in RBIs twice, including having a whopping 191 in the 1930 season. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.
As for Altuve, he's one of the greatest success stories of the 2000s. Despite his size, he's got a laundry list of accomplishments, including being an MVP, a Gold Glover, a three-time batting champion, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a nine-time All-Star. He's also a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022).
This year, he's hitting .272 with 16 homers, 46 RBIs and six stolen bases.
The Astros will look to keep their momentum going on Monday night against the reeling Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Colton Gordon (HOU) pitches against Tanner Bibee.
Bibee is 4-9 with a 4.20 ERA. Gordon is 3-1 with a 4.37 ERA.
