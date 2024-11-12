Houston Astros Legend Jose Altuve Vying For History as Silver Slugger Winners Come Out
As the Silver Slugger Award winners get announced on Tuesday night, Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve is aiming for some unique baseball history.
Per MLB.com:
Altuve reached the 20-homer plateau for the sixth time in the past eight seasons. He is vying for his seventh Silver Slugger, which would tie him with Ryne Sandberg for the most by a second baseman.
Altuve has been one of the best players in baseball over the last decade and is coming off a season in which he hit .295 with the 20 homers. Altuve is a lifetime .306 hitter who has been at the forefront of the Astros dynasty. Houston has reached the ALCS or better in seven of the last eight seasons. Furthermore, they have two World Series titles in Altuve's tenure.
A nine-time All-Star, Altuve is also a three-time batting champion and a former MVP winner. He's a 14-year veteran who has spent his career with Houston. In addition to his one MVP win, he's received MVP votes in seven different seasons.
His competition for the Silver Slugger Award includes Colt Keith (Detroit Tigers), Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers) and Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees).
Now 34 years old, it will be interesting to see how Altuve holds up as he continues his age. With his supreme bat-to-ball skills, you would think he'd continue to be excellent for the next few years, but only time will tell.
He pairs with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez to make up one of the best lineups in the American League.
