Houston Astros Make History Not Seen in 40 Years with Offensive Ineptitude
The Houston Astros suffered another gut punch loss on Tuesday night, dropping a 1-0 affair against the Detroit Tigers in 10-innings at Comerica Park.
The loss put Houston at 69-57 on the season, but they are still 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Seattle has lost four straight games and is at the end of a 2-6 road trip, and they've been unable to capitalize on the Astros' misfortunes.
While the pitching matchup of Hunter Brown (HOU) and Tarik Skubal (DET) lived up to the billing, Houston's offense continued to flounder, as they made history not seen in the last 40 years.
Per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle:
Astros lose 1-0 in 10 innings. The winning run scored on a bases-loaded walk. The Astros have not scored in 28 consecutive innings. They have been shut out in three straight games for the first time since 1985. Their record is 69-57.
The Astros mustered just four hits in all, and they only had one extra-base hit, a double by Ramon Urias, who was acquired at the trade deadline.
Houston is waiting on the eventual return of star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has been out most of the season with a hand injury. He just began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.
As for the Tigers, they improved to 75-53 in the win, and they continue to battle with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed in the looming American League playoffs.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez will take the ball for Houston while former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton throws for Detroit.
Valdez, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, is 11-6 with a 3.01 ERA. Morton, who helped Houston win the 2017 World Series, is 8-10 with a 5.20 ERA.
He was traded to Detroit from Baltimore at the trade deadline in an effort to strengthen Detroit's staff.
