Houston Astros' Offense Joins Sad Group in Baseball History with Tepid Performance
The Houston Astros usually dominant offense has hit the skids over the last week, joining a sad group in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Astros have scored in exactly 1 inning in 7 straight games, the longest streak since the 1974 Orioles (also 7)
MLB record: 8 straight, 1918 Senators
Only other team with a streak of 7 in expansion era (1961):
1962-63 Angels
h/t @EliasSports
Over the last three games against the Seattle Mariners, all losses, the Astros scored just two runs in the fifth inning on Monday, two runs in the fourth inning on Tuesday, and one run in the fourth inning on Wednesday.
Houston had a chance to break the streak on Wednesday, but failed to score the automatic runner from second in the 10th inning. This Astros group has been to the ALCS in seven consecutive years, so they certainly have the talent and ability to right the ship, but it just hasn't happened under first-year manager Joe Espada.
Houston is now 24-32 on the season and 6.5 games back of Seattle in the American League West. Jose Altuve is hitting .293 for the year, with Kyle Tucker hitting .266, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .274 and Jeremy Pena hitting .307, so the numbers are certainly respectable - Houston just has to capitalize.
The Astros will look to avoid the four-game sweep in Seattle on Thursday afternoon when they play the Mariners again at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Spencer Arrigheti will pitch for Houston while righty Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle.
