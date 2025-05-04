Houston Astros' OF Joins Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in History Books with Huge Game
The Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rate Field. With the win, Houston is 17-15 and in second place in the American League West. Chicago fell to 9-24 and they remain in last place in the American League Central.
Houston actually trailed 3-0 before Jake Meyers took over the game offensively. Hitting out of the No. 9 spot in the order, he went 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, a triple, two runs scored and seven RBIs. He made all kinds of history with the effort, including doing something not seen since Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Jake Meyers is the first player since Ralph Kiner on June 25, 1950 and the first AL player since Joe DiMaggio on July 9, 1937 to have a game with 2+ HR, 3B, 2B and 7+ RBI.
He is also the first Astros player with two homers and a triple in the same game since 1983.
Meyers, 28, is now hitting .295 for the season with two homers, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases. A five-year veteran, he's a career .233 hitter who helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.
Houston and Chicago will finish up their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for Houston in his first start since 2022. Bryse Wilson will take the ball for Chicago. He's 0-1 with a 5.00 thus far.
