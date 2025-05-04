Fastball

Houston Astros' OF Joins Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in History Books with Huge Game

The Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon as Jake Meyers fueled the victory from the No. 9 spot in the order.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his helmet after he hit an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 3.
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers (6) holds his helmet after he hit an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 3. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Saturday afternoon at Rate Field. With the win, Houston is 17-15 and in second place in the American League West. Chicago fell to 9-24 and they remain in last place in the American League Central.

Houston actually trailed 3-0 before Jake Meyers took over the game offensively. Hitting out of the No. 9 spot in the order, he went 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, a triple, two runs scored and seven RBIs. He made all kinds of history with the effort, including doing something not seen since Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio.

Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:

Jake Meyers is the first player since Ralph Kiner on June 25, 1950 and the first AL player since Joe DiMaggio on July 9, 1937 to have a game with 2+ HR, 3B, 2B and 7+ RBI.

He is also the first Astros player with two homers and a triple in the same game since 1983.

Meyers, 28, is now hitting .295 for the season with two homers, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases. A five-year veteran, he's a career .233 hitter who helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.

Houston and Chicago will finish up their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for Houston in his first start since 2022. Bryse Wilson will take the ball for Chicago. He's 0-1 with a 5.00 thus far.

Related MLB Stories

CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:

RARE DUO: Aaron Judge (Player of the Month) and Max Fried (Pitcher of the Month) made some extremely rare history for the Yankees in the month of April. CLICK HERE:

GARCIA TIME! Maikel Garcia accomplished something never done by a Royals third baseman this week against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History