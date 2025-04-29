Houston Astros' Righty Doing Things Not Seen Over Last Decade of Team History
The Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Monday night at Daikin Park. With the win, Houston is now 15-13 and in second place in the American League West.
Christian Walker hit his fourth homer of the season, as did Jose Altuve. Ronel Blanco started, pitching five innings while Steven Okert earned the win in relief.
While he didn't pitch in Monday's game, Astros' right-hander Hunter Brown has been a huge part of their success in the early season, making team history not seen since 2015.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Hunter Brown: 1.22 ERA through his first 6 starts this season; lowest ERA through the first 6 starts of a season by an Astros pitcher since Dallas Keuchel in 2015 - 0.80. He won the Cy that season.
The 26-year-old Brown has elevated into one of the best pitchers in the American League over the last calendar year. He's 4-1 this season with that 1.22 ERA, striking out 40 batters in 37.0 innings. A member of the Astros' 2022 World Series team, he's 28-23 lifetime with a 3.78 ERA. His 1.6 WAR (Baseball Reference) leads the majors entering play on Tuesday.
He and Framber Valdez pair to make one of the best top-of-the-rotation duos in baseball.
The Astros and Tigers will be back in action again on Tuesday night.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Reese Olson (DET) battles against Ryan Gusto (HOU).
Olson is 3-1 on the season with a 3.29 ERA while Gusto is 3-1 with a 2.78.
