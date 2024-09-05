Houston Astros Rookie on Wrong Side of Lopsided History on Wednesday

Starts of fewer than 1 IP while allowing 3+ BB, 6+ hits and 9+ ER - Modern era of MLB (1900-present):#Astros Spencer Arrighetti (Tonight vs CIN)

Carlos Martinez (6/2/2021)

Jeremy Guthrie (4/8/2017)

Jason Jennings (7/29/2007)

Luke Hudson (8/13/2006)

Orlando Hernandez (6/18/2000) pic.twitter.com/myYsCCEpdj