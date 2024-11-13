Houston Astros Stalwart Jose Altuve Ties Hall of Famer in History with Silver Slugger Win
On Tuesday night, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was named the American League Silver Slugger winner among second basemen.
He beat out Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers), Colt Keith (Detroit Tigers) and Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees). For Altuve, it was his seventh career Silver Slugger Award, which tied him with Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg for the most among second basemen in baseball history.
That note came from MLB.com before the results were given.
Altuve has been one of the best players in baseball over the last decade and is coming off a season in which he hit .295 with the 20 homers. Altuve is a lifetime .306 hitter who has been at the forefront of the Astros dynasty, helping the team win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. Houston has reached the ALCS or better in seven of the last eight seasons.
A nine-time All-Star, Altuve is also a three-time batting champion and a former MVP winner. He's a 14-year veteran who has spent his career with Houston. In addition to his one MVP win, he's received MVP votes in seven different seasons. He pairs with Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker to make up one of the best lineup trios in all of baseball.
Houston won the American League West this season but was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Tigers.
