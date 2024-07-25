Houston Astros Star Moves Up Prestigious List in History Among Venezuelan-Born Players

Most career extra base hits among Venezuelan-born players in MLB history:

1155- Miguel Cabrera

921- Bobby Abreu

875- Andres Galarraga

741- Magglio Ordonez

673- Jose Altuve (Via his RBI double in Wednesday's 8-1 @astros win over the A's)

672- Victor Martinez

624- Asdrubal Cabrera