Houston Astros Star Moves Up Prestigious List in History Among Venezuelan-Born Players
The Houston Astros pulled to a full 1.0 game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West on Wednesday afternoon thanks to an 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.
The Astros are 3-3 since the All-Star break while the Mariners are 1-5 which has allowed the 'Stros to take that lead. They are 53-49 and are seeking to win the division yet again.
In the win on Wednesday, right-hander Hunter Brown earned the victory. He's now 9-6 on the year after going 6.0 innings and allowing just one run with eight strikeouts. He has an ERA of 4.00.
Offensively, Jose Altuve led the way, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. He also moved up a prestigious list in baseball history among Venezuelan-born players, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career extra base hits among Venezuelan-born players in MLB history:
1155- Miguel Cabrera
921- Bobby Abreu
875- Andres Galarraga
741- Magglio Ordonez
673- Jose Altuve (Via his RBI double in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the A's)
672- Victor Martinez
624- Asdrubal Cabrera
Martinez was a very prominent player in the 2000s so to pass him is certainly a great accomplishment for Altuve. One of the most accomplished players of the last decade himself, Altuve is now hitting .307 with 14 homers and 46 RBI. He's got 15 stolen baes and an .809 OPS. The 34-year-old is a lifetime .307 hitter with 223 homers. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 and 2022 and is a former American League MVP.
The Astros will be off on Thursday but will start a big series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
