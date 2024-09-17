Houston Astros Star Yordan Alvarez Has Made Team History with Stellar Season
The Houston Astros enter play on Tuesday night at 81-69 on the season. With 12 games to play, they lead the Seattle Mariners by 4.0 games in the American League West race.
Part of the reason why the Astros are once again in position to wrap up the division title is because of the stellar work at the plate from slugger Yordan Alvarez.
Perhaps the most feared slugger in all of baseball, Alvarez is hitting .308 this season with 34 homers and 85 RBI. He's got a .392 on-base percentage over 530 at-bats.
It's not just home runs though for Alvarez: He's also smacked 31 doubles and two triples en route to 300 total bases. By hitting the 300 total bases mark, he's the 12th Astros player in history to hit that mark.
Per Stathead:
Yordan Alvarez has eclipsed 300 total bases in a season for the first time in his career—he's also the 12th player in @Astros history to do so.
Alvarez made his major league debut with the Astros in 2019 and instantly became a force in the middle of the order. He's never hit less than 27 home runs in a full season and has eclipsed the 30-homer mark in each of the last four seasons.
He's a lifetime .298 hitter who has made three All-Star teams and won a Silver Slugger Award.
The Astros will take on the San Diego Padres in game two of their series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET.
