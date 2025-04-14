Hunter Greene Continues to Emerge as an Ace For Cincinnati Reds, Makes More History
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. The Reds struggled offensively again, getting just six hits, but they didn't need much offense to support ace right-hander Hunter Greene.
The flamethrower continues to look like one of the best pitchers in baseball after going 7.0 innings and striking out eight. He allowed just two hits and one walk. He's now 2-1 on the year with a 0.98 ERA, and he's making baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Hunter Greene is the fifth pitcher since 1901 with 30+ strikeouts, fewer than five walks and no more than three runs allowed in his first four app of a season. He joins:
Joe Musgrove (2021)
Corbin Burnes (2021)
Dizzy Dean (1937)
Christy Mathewson (1908)
h/t @bmags94
The 25-year-old is not only looking like an All-Star, but he's looking like a player that could contend for a National League Cy Young Award. A former No. 2 pick in the draft, Greene made his major league debut in 2022. Lifetime, he's 20-26 with a 3.70 ERA and he's trying to help the Reds get to the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season.
At 8-8 on the year, the Reds are off on Monday. They'll start a new series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Former Reds starter Luis Castillo will pitch in Game 1 for the Mariners while left-hander Nick Lodolo gets the ball for the Reds. Seattle comes in at 8-8 and winners of four straight games.
