Hunter Greene of Cincinnati Reds Continues to Make Baseball History with His Fastball
After getting shut out for three consecutive games last week, the Cincinnati Reds finally landed on the right side of a low-scoring affair, beating the San Francisco Giants 2-0 at Oracle Park on Monday night.
It was 0-0 until the top of the eighth when Blake Dunn hit a two-run double. That's all starting pitcher Hunter Greene would need, as he dominated by throwing 8.2 scoreless innings. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He threw 104 pitches, with 76 of them being for strikes.
He also continues to make baseball history with his velocity, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Hunter Greene threw 100.7 mph in the 9th
Only other pitchers to throw a pitch at least that hard in the 9th inning of a game they started under pitch tracking (2008):
Justin Verlander (1 in 2009, 4 in 2012)
Sandy Alcantara (1 in 2021, 1 in 2022)
The former No. 2 pick in the MLB Draft, Greene just continues to ascend. The 25-year-old is now in his fourth big-league season, all with the Reds. He's gone 19-26 with a 3.77 ERA but he's gotten better each year. He went 9-5 in 2024 with a 2.75.
One of the top strikeout artists in the game, Greene has fanned 23 batters in 20.2 innings this season. After the win, the Reds are now 4-7. The Giants suffered just their second loss and are now 8-2.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET.
