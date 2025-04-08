Hunter Greene of Cincinnati Reds Continues to Make Baseball History with His Fastball

Hunter Greene threw 100.7 mph in the 9th



Only other pitchers to throw a pitch at least that hard in the 9th inning of a game they started under pitch tracking (2008):



Justin Verlander (1 in 2009, 4 in 2012)

Sandy Alcantara (1 in 2021, 1 in 2022)