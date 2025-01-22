Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner Make Collective History as Hall of Fame Class
Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Tuesday night.
Ichiro and Sabathia were elected on the first ballot while Wagner was elected on his 10th and final time.
Together, the class made some fun collective history. Per @JayHayKid of the Baseball is Dead podcast:
This is the first-ever Hall of Fame class featuring a starting pitcher, a relief pitcher and an outfielder.
One of the best all-around players in baseball history, Ichiro spent 28 years as a professional player between the United States and Japan. Over nine seasons, Ichiro hit .353 in Japan, stealing 199 career bases and amassing 1,278 total hits.
He came to the United States in 2001 and promptly took the major leagues by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He helped the Mariners win 116 games in that 2001 campaign, an American League record. They advanced to the ALCS before losing to the New York Yankees.
He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He is also the single-season hit leader, having gotten 262 hits in the 2004 season.
He's a Hall of Famer based on his work in the United States alone.
Sabathia spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. He went 251-161 for his career, earning six All-Star appearances and winning a Cy Young Award. He has 3,093 career strikeouts and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.
One of the most dominant relievers of all-time, Wagner spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He saved 422 games and had a lifetime ERA of 2.31.
