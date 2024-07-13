In Starting All-Star Game, Paul Skenes is Making All Kinds of Baseball History

At 22 years & 48 days old on Tuesday, Paul Skenes will be the 6th-youngest pitcher to start the All-Star Game, older than only:



1959 Jerry Walker: 20y, 172d

1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 20y, 281d

1986 Dwight Gooden: 21y, 241d

1976 Mark Fidrych: 21y, 334d

1971: Vida Blue: 21y, 350d