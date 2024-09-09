Connor Norby Continues to Make Miami Marlins History With Multi-Home Run Game
Connor Norby has been on quite the tear since arriving in Miami, and he made sure that continued Sunday afternoon.
The Marlins infielder started his day by crushing a 418-foot, two-run home run in the second inning, giving his team an early lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Norby may have popped out to first when he stepped up to the plate in the second, but he more than made up for it in the third.
The 24-year-old infielder delivered yet another two-run homer, this time sending the ball 401 feet to left-center.
Norby finished the contest 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI, all while the Marlins went on to win 10-1.
It's been quite the summer for Norby, who made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in June. He got traded to the Marlins in exchange for former All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers just before the deadline in July, and he joined Miami's big league roster on Aug. 19.
Norby is 18 games into his stint with Miami, batting .329 with six home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI, two stolen bases and a 1.043 OPS in that time. He entered Sunday with a 0.7 WAR.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Norby's 13 extra-base hits are the second most by a Marlins through their first 18 games with the franchise. Charles Johnson owns the record with 15, setting the high-water mark back in 2001.
The Marlins were able to salvage a split in their four-game series with the Phillies, improving to 8-6 since Aug. 25. Before Norby joined the lineup, Miami was 46-78 on the season.
Norby and the Marlins are set to open up a seven-game road trip and a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
