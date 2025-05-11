Injured Boston Red Sox Starter Could Join Sad Baseball History When He Returns
The Chicago White Sox suffered their latest defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Miami Marlins at Rate Field. Miami scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to compete the comeback, sending the White Sox to 11-29 overall. That's the worst record in the American League.
Miami is now 15-23 and in last place in the National League East.
Once again, White Sox' starter Shane Smith pitched well, working six scoreless innings. He gave up just four hits and walked none while striking out seven. He has an ERA of 2.08.
Unfortunately, he's on the wrong side of some unbelievable history, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Shane Smith is the only MLB pitcher to have a sub-2.50 ERA over his first 8 career starts but have his team lose 7 of the 8 (since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913).
And even more remarkable is that Boston Red Sox' hurler Richard Fitts could potentially be in the same boat when he comes back from injury.
Boston's Richard Fitts could potentially join him depending on how he pitches in his next start (he has a 2.39 ERA in 7 career starts with the Red Sox going 0-7).
Fitts, 25, is 0-2 this season with a 3.18 ERA and he's 0-3 for his career with that 2.39. The 25-year-old is currently out with a pectoral strain.
His Red Sox will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Kansas City Royals at 2:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox will the Marlins at the same time.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: