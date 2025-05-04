Injury Issues Forced Los Angeles Dodgers into Undesirable History This Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter play on Sunday at 22-10 and in first place in the National League West, but the roster has taken significant blows in order to get to that point.
And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers' injury issues led them to some undesirable history earlier this week.
Remember when everyone thought the Los Angeles Dodgers had too much pitching? Well, they made history this past week when they became the first team in history to use 11 different starting pitchers before May, thanks to 13 pitchers on the IL. No pitching staff has produced fewer innings by their starters and no bullpen has thrown more innings.
Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are on the injured list, as is Clayton Kershaw, just to name a few. Shohei Ohtani, while hitting, has not pitched yet this season as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of the 2023 campaign.
Fortunately for Los Angeles, they are armed with solid depth across their system, and they have a good enough offense to cover for pitching issues, but they'll need guys to get healthy if they want to win their second title in as many years.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Sunday night when they take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and the game will showcased as part of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."
Dustin May (LAD) pitches against Bryce Elder (ATL).
