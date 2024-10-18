Fastball

Instant Classic Between Guardians, Yankees Stands Alone in MLB History Books

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry each got to play the hero in Game 3 of the ALCS, combining for a historic effort in the Cleveland Guardians' win over the New York Yankees.

Sam Connon

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field.
Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The baseball world got sent into a frenzy watching Game 3 of the ALCS on Thursday night – and for good reason.

The Cleveland Guardians were in the driver's seat with two outs in the eighth inning, until the meat of the New York Yankees' lineup turned the tables. Aaron Judge crushed a two-run home run off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to tie the game, then Giancarlo Stanton went yard to give New York the late lead.

Those historic back-to-back home runs didn't sink Cleveland, though, since rookie Jhonkensy Noel sent the game to extras with his own historic homer when there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth. David Fry wound up sealing the deal for the Guardians in the 10th, blasting a walk-off bomb to eat into the Yankees' lead in the series.

All the back-and-forth theatrics were more than just entertaining, though – they were historic in their own right. According to OptaSTATS, Thursday's contest marked the first game in MLB history that featured four separate two-out, game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later – regular season or postseason.

Now that they have a win under their belt, the Guardians have life in the ALCS. Still, they will need to win at least three of the next four games in order to advance to their first World Series since 2016.

The Yankees, on the other hand, haven't been to a Fall Classic since 2009. Their two shutdown relievers from the first two weeks of the postseason – Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes – each got battered around Thursday night, and they will surely need to bounce back in order for New York to move on.

First pitch for the much-anticipated Game 4 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday.

