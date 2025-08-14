Jackson Holliday Joins Special Baltimore Orioles History with Walk-Off Winner
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday night at Camden Yards, evening the three-game series at one game apiece.
Seattle led 1-0 in the seventh inning, but the O's scored three runs in the bottom half to take a 3-1 lead. The M's rallied to tie it in the top of the ninth at 3-3 before the O's put up some late game magic of their own.
With two outs and nobody on, the O's got a single from Dylan Carlson before Jackson Holliday won the game with a walk-off double down the right field line.
At just 21 years old, Holliday joined some rare team history, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com:
Youngest #Orioles to record a walk-off hit over the past 50 seasons:
Manny Machado — 20 years, 69 days old on Sept. 13, 2012
Eddie Murray — 21 years, 137 days old on July 11, 1977
Jackson Holliday — 21 years, 252 days old on Aug. 13, 2025
The son of former big-league All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson is in his second season in the majors. He's hitting .250 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's carrying a .301 on-base percentage and a .691 OPS.
The two teams will be back at it again on Thursday afternoon in a getaway matinee. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET as Mariners rookie Logan Evans pitches against Tomoyuki Sugano.
Sugano is 9-5 on the year with a 4.24 ERA, while Evans has gone 6-4 with a 4.36.
