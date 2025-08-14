Fastball

Jackson Holliday Joins Special Baltimore Orioles History with Walk-Off Winner

The O's beat the Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) looks on during the second inning against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 10.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) looks on during the second inning against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 10. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday night at Camden Yards, evening the three-game series at one game apiece.

Seattle led 1-0 in the seventh inning, but the O's scored three runs in the bottom half to take a 3-1 lead. The M's rallied to tie it in the top of the ninth at 3-3 before the O's put up some late game magic of their own.

With two outs and nobody on, the O's got a single from Dylan Carlson before Jackson Holliday won the game with a walk-off double down the right field line.

At just 21 years old, Holliday joined some rare team history, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com:

Youngest #Orioles to record a walk-off hit over the past 50 seasons:

Manny Machado — 20 years, 69 days old on Sept. 13, 2012

Eddie Murray — 21 years, 137 days old on July 11, 1977

Jackson Holliday — 21 years, 252 days old on Aug. 13, 2025

The son of former big-league All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson is in his second season in the majors. He's hitting .250 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's carrying a .301 on-base percentage and a .691 OPS.

The two teams will be back at it again on Thursday afternoon in a getaway matinee. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET as Mariners rookie Logan Evans pitches against Tomoyuki Sugano.

Sugano is 9-5 on the year with a 4.24 ERA, while Evans has gone 6-4 with a 4.36.

Brady Farkas
