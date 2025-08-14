Jackson Holliday Joins Special Baltimore Orioles History with Walk-Off Winner

Youngest #Orioles to record a walk-off hit over the past 50 seasons:



Manny Machado — 20 years, 69 days old on Sept. 13, 2012



Eddie Murray — 21 years, 137 days old on July 11, 1977



Jackson Holliday — 21 years, 252 days old on Aug. 13, 2025



(h/t @SlangsOnSports)