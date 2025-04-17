Jackson Holliday Surpasses Cal Ripken Jr. in Special Baltimore Orioles History
The Baltimore Orioles got back to their winning ways on Wednesday night, beating the Cleveland Guardians 9-1 at Camden Yards. Jackson Holliday proved to be the offensive star, going 1-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs. It was his second homer of the year and also put him past Cal Ripken Jr. in some special team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
At 21 years and 133 days old, Jackson Holliday is the youngest player in Orioles/Browns franchise history at the time of his second career grand slam
Surpassing Cal Ripken Jr, 22y 323d
h/t @EliasSports
Holliday is now hitting .216 with two homers and eight RBIs. He has a stolen base as well. The Orioles are 7-10 after the victory while the Guardians dropped to 9-8.
It's been a disappointing start for Baltimore, who has been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, so maybe this blast and victory will start to get them going.
Dean Kremer earned his second win of the year on the mound, going 5.1 innings and surrendering just one earned run. He walked one and struck out two, lowering his ERA to 6.41.
The two teams will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET. Guardians' ace Tanner Bibee will be on the mound against veteran right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.
Bibee is 1-1 on the season with a 4.40 ERA while Sugano is 1-1 with a 3.86.
The Orioles will play the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend series beginning Friday.
