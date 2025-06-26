Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski Team Up For Some Funny Baseball History on Wednesday

In MLB today:



Jacob deGrom, @Rangers: 7.0 IP, 0 R

Jacob Lopez, @Athletics: 7.0 IP, 0 R

Jacob Misiorowski, @Brewers: 5.0 IP, 0 R



This is the first time in MLB history 3 pitchers named Jacob or Jake delivered scoreless starts on the same day. pic.twitter.com/RGOA1W7Ipk