Fastball

Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski Team Up For Some Funny Baseball History on Wednesday

The Texas Rangers ace and the Milwaukee Brewers rookie both threw gems on Wednesday, and when you throw in Jacob Lopez of the Athletics, it was a historic day for guys named Jacob.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on June 25.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on June 25. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday was a historic day for guys named 'Jacob,' according to @OptaSTATS on social media:

In MLB today:

Jacob deGrom, @Rangers: 7.0 IP, 0 R
Jacob Lopez, @Athletics: 7.0 IP, 0 R
Jacob Misiorowski, @Brewers: 5.0 IP, 0 R

This is the first time in MLB history 3 pitchers named Jacob or Jake delivered scoreless starts on the same day.

Well hey, there's something you don't see every day: Name-related history!

Let's start with deGrom, who led the Rangers to a 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He tossed seven innings, giving up just one hit and two walks. He struck out seven and carried a no-hitter into the top of the eighth inning. He's now 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA. He figures to be a lock for the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.

The Rangers are now 40-41 and in fourth place in the American League West, though they are just two games back of a wild card berth.

Misiorowski, a top-100 prospect, dazzled again in his third major league start. He led the Brewers to a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, out-dueling Paul Skenes in the process. He tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and two walks. He struck out eight, moving to 3-0 and lowering his ERA to 1.13. The Brewers are 45-36.

The A's shut out the Tigers, 3-0, earning their 33rd win of the year. Lopez tossed seven innings, striking out six. He's now 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA.

The Tigers, who are the best team in baseball, are now 50-31.

Related MLB Stories

ONE EXPENSIVE CARD: Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, spent nearly $3,000 on a Skenes baseball card at the recent Fanatics fest. CLICK HERE:

TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:

IKF REUNION?: The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team. CLICK HERE:

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History