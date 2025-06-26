Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski Team Up For Some Funny Baseball History on Wednesday
Wednesday was a historic day for guys named 'Jacob,' according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
In MLB today:
Jacob deGrom, @Rangers: 7.0 IP, 0 R
Jacob Lopez, @Athletics: 7.0 IP, 0 R
Jacob Misiorowski, @Brewers: 5.0 IP, 0 R
This is the first time in MLB history 3 pitchers named Jacob or Jake delivered scoreless starts on the same day.
Well hey, there's something you don't see every day: Name-related history!
Let's start with deGrom, who led the Rangers to a 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He tossed seven innings, giving up just one hit and two walks. He struck out seven and carried a no-hitter into the top of the eighth inning. He's now 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA. He figures to be a lock for the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.
The Rangers are now 40-41 and in fourth place in the American League West, though they are just two games back of a wild card berth.
Misiorowski, a top-100 prospect, dazzled again in his third major league start. He led the Brewers to a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, out-dueling Paul Skenes in the process. He tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and two walks. He struck out eight, moving to 3-0 and lowering his ERA to 1.13. The Brewers are 45-36.
The A's shut out the Tigers, 3-0, earning their 33rd win of the year. Lopez tossed seven innings, striking out six. He's now 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA.
The Tigers, who are the best team in baseball, are now 50-31.
