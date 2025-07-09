Jacob Misiorowski Continues to Wow Baseball World with Latest History-Making Gem
After suffering the first loss of his career, Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski responded in a big way on Tuesday night, leading the Brewers to a 3-1 win over the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The lanky right-hander struck out 12 batters in six innings, surrendering just one run on four hits. He walked only one, moving to 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA.
He also continued to impress the baseball world in a bevy of different ways.
First, there's the history aspect, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
More than 30 strikeouts & 12 or fewer hits allowed in first 5 career outings, at least last 125 seasons:
Jacob Misiorowski
Freddy Peralta
And they’re teammates!!
And then there's the pure stuff aspect, as Misiorowski flashed a 97-mph slider, which is just unheard of.
From former MLB pitcher Ty Buttrey on social media:
This is absolutely electric stuff at the highest level.
The full conviction through the zone. Maxing out extension. Calm easy delivery with a ton of whip.
This is a once in a generation arm.
The Brewers are now 52-40 after the win, and they only trail the Chicago Cubs by 2.5 games in the National League Central. After winning the division last season and advancing to the National League wild card round, Milwaukee has its sights set even higher this season.
The Dodgers are 56-37 and continue to lead the National League West by five games.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Glasnow will come off the injured list for LA while Jose Quintana pitches for Milwaukee.
