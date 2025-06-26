Jacob Misiorowski Sits Near Top of Milwaukee Brewers History After Three Career Starts
Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski outdueled reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes on Wednesday afternoon as the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.
'The Miz,' who is the No. 65 prospect in the game, via MLB Pipeline, went five scoreless innings, striking out eight. Through three starts, he's 3-0 with a minuscule 1.13 ERA, and he's regularly flashed 100-mph plus fastball velocity.
He's also making unique history, as @StatsCentre shows that he has the third-lowest ERA in Brewers history through three starts with the organization.
Only Earl Stephenson (0.39) and Tom Candiotti (0.71) had lower.
Stephenson spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Brewers and Baltimore Orioles. He appeared in games with the Brewers in 1972, going 3-5 with a 3.25 ERA. He started just eight games and threw 80.1 innings, which was a career-high.
Candiotti debuted with the Brewers in 1983, finishing that season at 4-4 with a 3.23 ERA. He started eight games and tossed 55.2 innings. Though he spent two years with Milwaukee, his career really took off when he got to Cleveland in 1986. He went 16-12 that season and led the American League in complete games with 17. All in all, he spent 16 seasons in the big leagues with the Brewers, Indians, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics. He won 151 games and had a 3.73 ERA.
The Brewers are now 45-36 on the season and they'll resume their schedule on Friday against the Colorado Rockies at 8:10 p.m. ET.
