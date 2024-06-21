Jake Cronenworth Puts Padres into History Books with Walk-Off Home Run
Jake Cronenworth hit a walk-off home run for the San Diego Padres on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers to send his team home happy, and to send his team into the record books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Padres have hit a walk-off HR in 3 straight home games for the first time in franchise history
it’s tied for the longest streak since 2000, with:
2019 Dodgers
2013 Rangers
2004 Tigers
2000 Royals
h/t @EliasSports
The 7-6 Padres win moved San Diego to 39-40 on the season while the loss dropped Milwaukee to 44-31. After missing the playoffs in 2023 and after losing Josh Hader, Michael Wacha and Juan Soto in the offseason, San Diego is trying to get back to the playoffs this season.
Cronenworth went 2-for-5 in the win with the homer, two runs scored and an RBI. He's hitting .254 for the year with 11 homers and 47 RBI. The 30-year-old has posted a .760 OPS.
He's in the fifth year of his career, all with the Padres. He hit a career-high 21 homers in 2021 and now has 63 for his career. He's a .250 career hitter.
The Padres will take on the Brewers again on Friday night at Petco Park with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Collin Rea will pitch for Milwaukee while Dylan Cease goes for San Diego.
Rea is 6-2 with a 3.29 ERA while Cease is 6-6 with a 3.95 ERA. According to Langs, no team has ever hit a walk-off homer in four straight games.
