James Wood Just Joined Bryce Harper and Juan Soto in Washington Nationals History
The Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 on Tuesday night to move to 5-6 on the young season. With the loss, the defending champion Dodgers are now 9-4.
James Wood carried the offense for Washington, going 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored.
The 22-year-old former top prospect is now hitting .275 with four homers and 10 RBIs. His performance also put him in some special company in team history, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
James Wood (22 yrs, 203 days) is the 3rd-youngest player in Nationals franchise history with a 2-HR, 5-RBI game. The only instances by a younger player: Juan Soto (June 29, 2018) and Bryce Harper (May 6, 2015).
Considering that Soto and Harper are two of the most accomplished players to ever play with the Nationals, that's exclusive company to be in. Harper won an MVP in Washington while Soto won a batting title and helped the Nats win the World Series in 2019. Ironically, Wood, a former draft choice of the San Diego Padres, was traded for Soto in 2022 when he was dealt to San Diego.
The two teams will wrap up their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jake Irvin takes the ball for Washington as he's 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. On the other side, youngster Landon Knack pitches for Los Angeles. He's 1-0 with an ERA of 0.00.
Washington will be off on Thursday before starting a weekend series with the Miami Marlins.
