James Wood Just Passed Bryce Harper in Powerful Washington Nationals History

Most home runs - Player in their age 22 or younger season with a Washington D.C. MLB team:

42- Bryce Harper (2015)

34- Juan Soto (2019)

29- Soto (2021)

24- Ryan Zimmerman (2007)

23- @Nationals James Wood (2025)

22- Harper (2012)

22- Soto ('18)

20- Zimmerman ('06)

20- Harper ('13) pic.twitter.com/lqrw479xeM